Ovechkin, banged-up Capitals return to ice for start of camp

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are back on the ice for training camp with a banged-up roster. They are missing two of their top six forwards. Tom Wilson is expected to be out for at least the first couple of months. Nicklas Backstrom hoping to return before the end of the season. Camp will answer some questions about how an aging team with some new faces will fill those big voids. Ovechkin is 37 but coming off his ninth 50-goal season. Newcomers Connor Brown and Dylan Strome and young Connor McMichael will be counted on to step up.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.