Panthers look to continue to fluster Winston, get first win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are looking for their first takeaway and first win Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. History suggests quarterback Jameis Winston could help them solve both issues. Winston has struggled mightily throughout his career versus the Panthers. He’s 4-6 in 10 appearances vs. Carolina with nearly twice as many interceptions (16) as touchdowns passes (nine). He’s been sacked 36 times by the Panthers, turning the ball over eight times on fumbles. The majority of his struggles came as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Winston’s problems didn’t change in Week 2 of last season with the Saints when he was limited to 111 yards passing, intercepted twice and sacked four times in a 26-7 loss at Carolina.

