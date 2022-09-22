Prime Video averages 15.3M viewers in its NFL season opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amazon Prime Video’s first regular-season game as the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football” averaged 15.3 million viewers across all platforms according to Nielsen and Amazon’s first party measurement. Kansas City’s 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday averaged 13.0 million using only Nielsen’s ratings. That is a 47% increase from last year’s Week 2 game between Washington and the New York Giants, which averaged 8.84 million on NFL Network. It was also the most-watched program across broadcast or cable, with CBS’ “Young Sheldon” coming in second at 3.5 million.

