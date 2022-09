DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. The team called up infielder Ezequiel Tovar from Triple-A Albuquerque. The move with Rodgers was retroactive to Monday. He left Sunday’s game at the Chicago Cubs early due to tightness in the hamstring.

