Seager’s eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep. Matt Moore got three outs for the win, and Jose Leclerc handled the ninth for his seventh save in eight opportunities.

