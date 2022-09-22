Serbia beats Olympic silver medalist Japan in World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Jovana Nogic scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures for Serbia in a 69-64 win over Japan in the women’s basketball World Cup. Yvonne Anderson and Kristina Topuzovic each added 12 points for Serbia (1-1), which used a 24-9 first quarter to take an early lead on the Tokyo Olympic silver medalists. In other games, the U.S. routed Puerto Rico 106-42; China beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 98-51 and Belgium topped South Korea 84-61. Canada faced France and Australia played Mali later.

