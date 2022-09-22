Smith returns to Soldier Field as Texans seek win over Bears

Lovie Smith makes another return to Soldier Field, and the Houston Texans try to pick up their first win when they visit the Chicago Bears. Smith led the Bears to an 81-63 record and a Super Bowl appearance from 2004-12. He is 0-2 against Chicago, with losses coaching Tampa Bay in 2014 at Soldier Field and 2015 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bears have not gotten their passing game going. Justin Fields has attempted a league-low 28 passes. His 15 completions are tied for 31st among qualifiers. Chicago has by far the fewest yards passing at 153 yards.

By The Associated Press

