Top-seeded Evans beats Daniel in 1st match in San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Top-seeded Daniel Evans of Great Britain beat 95th-ranked Taro Daniel of Japan 6-4, 6-4 in his opening match at the San Diego Open ATP 250. The 32-year-old Evans reached his fourth tour-level quarterfinal of the year. The world No. 25 is now headed for a first-time meeting with Frenchman Constant Lestienne. San Diegan Brandon Nakashima continued to make the most of his home-court advantage by beating Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. He had a Round of 16 breakthrough at Wimbledon and a third-round showing at the U.S. Open.

