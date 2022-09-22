US builds 4-1 lead over Internationals in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Americans have the stronger team and they looked the part at the Presidents Cup. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay improved to 5-0 in foursomes. They won the opening match and set the tone. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth won the next match, and the Americans were on their way. They wound up with a 4-1 lead over an outmanned International team. The lone point for the visitors came from Si Woo Kim and Cameron Davis. Max Homa and Tony Finau won the final hole in the final match to add to the American lead at Quail Hollow.

