US women use stellar defense to rout Puerto Rico 106-42

SYDNEY (AP) — Shakira Austin scored 19 points, Kahleah Copper added 16 and the United States played suffocating defense to rout Puerto Rico 106-42 in the women’s World Cup. Alyssa Thomas added 11 points and six steals for the Americans, who forced Puerto Rico into 21 turnovers. The U.S. jumped out to a 27-11 lead after one quarter as Thomas had 10 points and five steals in the opening 10 minutes. The U.S. now has won 24 consecutive World Cup games since losing in the 2006 semifinals to Russia. The Americans are two wins short of matching their record 26-game run from 1998-2006.

