Wander Franco drives in 3 as Rays beat Blue Jays 10-5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco had three RBIs, Jonathan Aranda homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders. Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rays, who were coming off a three-game series in which they were swept by Houston and scored just twice. Tampa Bay pulled within one game of Toronto for the top spot in the AL wild-card standings. Whit Merrifield homered twice for Toronto, and Teoscar Hernández also went deep.

