Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win in his first big league appearance since he was claimed off waivers from Minnesota on Sunday. Camilo Doval got three outs for his 24th save. Joc Pederson and LaMonte Wade Jr. each hit an RBI single for San Francisco, which pulled off its first sweep of at least four games against the Rockies since July 15-17, 2019.

