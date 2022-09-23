2 Russians, 2 Chinese reach Pan Pacific Open semifinals

TOKYO (AP) — Two players from Russia and two from China advanced to the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open. Liudmila Samsonova eliminated 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and will next face Zhang Shuai. Zhang defeated Petra Martic 7-5, 6-2. Samsonova also beat current Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the first round. Veronika Kudermetova beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-7 (4), 7-6 (8), 6-1 to advance. She will take on 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals. Zheng defeated American player Claire Liu 6-4, 7-5.

