A look at Day 2 from the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Americans have an 8-2 lead after two sessions at the Presidents Cup. Max Homa was the star by making birdies on the last two holes to win the final match. Homa is among five Americans who have won two matches in two sessions. He’s done it with two partners. There were 67 birdies and three eagles by 10 players on the 87 holes that were played on Friday at Quail Hollow. Next up is a foursomes session of four matches and then a fourballs session of four matches on Saturday.

