Bills rule out Hyde, Phillips on injury thinned defense
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have ruled out starting safety Micah Hyde and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips for their game at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Hyde is out after hurting his neck in a 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday, while Phillips injured his hamstring against the Titans. The Bills lineup could be thinned further because of uncertainty regarding the status of starting cornerback Dane Jackson and starting safety Jordan Poyer (foot). Jackson sustained a neck injury against Tennessee after his head snapped back in a collision with a teammate.