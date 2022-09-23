Bills rule out Hyde, Phillips on injury thinned defense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have ruled out starting safety Micah Hyde and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips for their game at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Hyde is out after hurting his neck in a 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday, while Phillips injured his hamstring against the Titans. The Bills lineup could be thinned further because of uncertainty regarding the status of starting cornerback Dane Jackson and starting safety Jordan Poyer (foot). Jackson sustained a neck injury against Tennessee after his head snapped back in a collision with a teammate.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.