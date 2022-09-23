Buescher looks to be playoff spoiler at home track Texas
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
Chris Buescher’s win at Bristol last week marked the first time in this version of NASCAR’s playoffs that drivers who are not racing for the championship swept the three races of the first round. Buescher wants to play spoiler again Sunday. The second round of the playoffs start at Texas Motor Speedway, and that is the home track for Buescher. Chase Elliott opens the second round as the points leader. Austin Cindric is ranked last in the 12-driver field. The field will be trimmed by four drivers after this three-race round.