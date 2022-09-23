Cards star Pujols hits 699th career HR, connects vs Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols has hit his 699th career home run, continuing his remarkable run toward history in his final season. The 42-year-old St. Louis Cardinals slugger went deep to the left-field pavilion off Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Andrew Heaney with one out in the third inning. The ball traveled 434 feet and landed several rows up. Pujols gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. He received a standing ovation.

