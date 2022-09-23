Celtics’ Williams out 8-12 weeks after latest knee surgery

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics center Robert Williams III is expected to miss at least two months after undergoing surgery on the left knee that caused him to miss time during Boston’s NBA Finals run last season. The team said the arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling was a success. He is expected to resume basketball activities in 8-12 weeks. Also, forward Danilo Gallinari had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. He is expected to miss the entire season.

