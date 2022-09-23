Davis hits go-ahead double in 9th, Giants beat D-backs 6-5

PHOENIX (AP) — J.D. Davis had the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth, Shelby Miller pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in his season debut and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5. The Giants rallied with two outs in the ninth off reliever Caleb Smith, who gave up the unearned run. Mike Yastrzemski started with a line drive single and then Evan Longoria reached on a fielder’s choice after Arizona third baseman Sergio Alcantara made a bad throw to second that bounced and ended up in the outfield. Davis followed with a double down the left field line. The Diamondbacks fell to 70-82, which guarantees a losing season for the third straight year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.