Dodgers dump struggling Craig Kimbrel as closer
By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Craig Kimbrel won’t be closing any more games for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts says Kimbrel will be used in different innings and different situations over the final two weeks of the regular season. Roberts isn’t naming a replacement for Kimbrel in the ninth. The manager was noncommittal about Kimbrel’s situation in the postseason. Kimbrel has struggled in his first season with the Dodgers. He has a 6-6 record and a 4.14 ERA. Kimbrel’s career ERA is 2.33 over 13 seasons with six teams.