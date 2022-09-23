FIA denies Colton Herta the license needed to race in F1

The governing body for Formula One says IndyCar star Colton Herta will not be granted the Super License that would permit the American to join F1 next season. Red Bull has interest in the 22-year-old Californian and was considering Herta for a seat at AlphaTauri. The Red Bull junior team has already said that Pierre Gasly will return next season and Yuki Tsunoda received a contract extension earlier this week. But AlphaTauri would be willing to release Gasly for Herta. However, he’s eight points short of a Super License and the FIA denied him an exemption.

