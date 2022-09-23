Flacco’s time as Jets’ top QB winds down, Wilson on way back

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is getting closer to playing again for the New York Jets. That means Joe Flacco’s time as the starting quarterback is coming to a close. It could be next week. Or maybe a few weeks. When Wilson’s knee is totally healthy, he’ll be back under center even if the Jets are flourishing under Flacco. The game at Pittsburgh in Week 4 will be the earliest Wilson would return. Flacco is doing all he can to establish himself as the quarterback of right now. The 37-year-old veteran led the Jets to a stunning 31-30 victory at Cleveland last Sunday.

