Games involving Judge, Pujols only available on Apple TV+

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans looking to watch Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the AL home run record or Albert Pujols chase 700 homers live Friday night will need to do it via streaming. Apple TV+ has exclusive coverage of both games as part of its “Friday Night Baseball” package. The games were selected and announced in early August. When games air nationally, it also means other networks can’t do live cut-ins. ESPN and MLB Network did that earlier when games were only available on the team’s regional networks. Fans can access both games Friday night on Apple TV+ for free and without the need for a subscription.

