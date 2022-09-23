Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup

Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute, Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th and Japan beat an lackluster and injury-depleted United States 2-0 in the Americans’ next-to-last World Cup warmup. U.S. star Christian Pulisic did not dress because of an unspecified injury. The 14th-ranked Americans already were without Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson and Zack Steffen, and Miles Robinson will miss the World Cup. The Americans failed to get a single shot on goal. They have one win, five losses and four draws in their last 10 road games. The game was in Düsseldorf, Germany.

By The Associated Press

