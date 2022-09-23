LPGA adds event at Liberty National in New Jersey in 2023

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The LPGA and financial giant Mizuho Americas have announced a new tournament will be played in New Jersey next year at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. The 72-hole tournament will be called the Mizuho Americas Open and it will take place May 29- June 4. The event will have a purse of $2.75 million. The Mizuho Americas Open will be the first time Liberty National will host the LPGA Tour, after hosting several world-class events, including the Presidents Cup and multiple PGA Tour playoff stops.

