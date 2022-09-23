Marijuana stays on doping banned list; opiate tramadol added

GENEVA (AP) — Marijuana use is to stay banned at sports events. The World Anti-Doping Agency has resisted calls to change its status on the list of prohibited substances. The agency was asked to review the status of THC, which is the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, after the case of United States sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. She did not go to the Tokyo Olympics last year after testing positive at the trials meet where she won the 100 meters. WADA did decide to ban the opiate tramadol from use in competitions starting in January 2024. Tramadol use has been an issue in cycling.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.