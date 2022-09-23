Skip to Content
McCutchen passes 1,000 career RBIs as Brewers beat Reds 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs, passing 1,000 RBIs for his career, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3. McCutchen put the Brewers ahead to stay when he drove in Rowdy Tellez with a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning. The five-time All-Star made it 5-2 with a two-run double in the seventh, running his total to 1,002 RBIs. Milwaukee earned its third consecutive win, hanging on in the race for an NL wild card.

