Mets beat Athletics 9-2 to extend division lead over Braves

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched eight sharp innings in his return to Oakland, Eduardo Escobar hit a grand slam and the New York Mets extended their lead in the NL East by beating the Athletics 9-2. Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos each added a pair of RBIs to move the Mets 2 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta in the division. New York has won seven of eight games to open a little cushion in the tight division race before traveling to Atlanta for three games next weekend. The A’s matched a franchise record with their 50th loss of the season at the Coliseum.

