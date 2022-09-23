Portugal visits Czechs needing win in Nations League
PRAGUE (AP) — Portugal plays the Czech Republic in the Nations League on Saturday with Cristiano Ronaldo’s team hoping to set up a showdown with Spain to decide who advances to the Final Four tournament. Ronaldo is one of seven Portugal players who are only one yellow card from a suspension that would rule them out of their final group game against Spain. Spain leads Group A2 with eight points. That’s one more than Portugal. A victory in Prague would mean that Portugal has the chance to finish top when the Iberian neighbors meet in Braga on Tuesday. Spain hosts Switzerland on Saturday.