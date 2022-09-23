Pulisic misses US’s World Cup warmup vs. Japan with injury

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Christian Pulisic did not dress for the United States’ match against Japan because of an unspecified injury and missed the Americans’ next-to-last warmup before the World Cup. The U.S. Soccer Federation says Pulisic is out “because of a knock he took in training earlier this week.” The USSF says it is too soon to determine whether he will be available for Tuesday’s friendly against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain. Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson and Zack Steffen also were not in the squad because of injuries. Miles Robinson will miss the World Cup because of a torn Achilles.

