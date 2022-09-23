Raiders face challenge in stopping Titans RB Derrick Henry

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown is looking forward to his return to Nashville, where he spent the first five years of his career with the Tennessee Titans. Playing against former teammate Derrick Henry — that’s another story. Henry, the NFL’s second-leading rusher since he entered the league in 2016 with 6,904 yards, isn’t the only problem for the Raiders as they search for their first win of the season, but he might be the biggest. The Titans are also looking for their first victory, while Henry is looking for his first 100-yard game after reaching the mark in 20 of his previous 30 games before this season.

