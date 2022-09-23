Rams see McKinley as gamble worth taking to boost pass rush

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams signed edge rusher Takkarist McKinley off the practice squad of the Tennessee Titans earlier this week, looking for an experienced option after Leonard Floyd after he hurt his knee in practice last week. McKinley was a first-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 but has bounced around the NFL since he was waived in November 2020. He signed with the Cleveland Browns last season before tearing his Achilles tendon in a game in December.

