Soccer club changes kickoff time in energy-saving trial

MANSFIELD, England (AP) — An English soccer club has brought forward the kickoff time of one of its league games as a trial run amid efforts to save money as energy costs escalate. Mansfield’s fourth-tier League Two game against Walsall on Oct. 15 had a scheduled kickoff at 3 p.m. local time but it will now start at 1 p.m. The club from central England says it “is endeavoring to mitigate the forthcoming, considerable increase in energy bills.” Mansfield said the club will note if the change affects “prospective attendances.” The use of floodlights by teams becomes necessary the closer it gets to winter. Clocks go back in Britain on Oct. 30 to mark the end of British Summer Time.

