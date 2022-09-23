Thierry Henry to coach Belgium against the Netherlands
BRUSSELS (AP) — Thierry Henry will be in charge of coaching Belgium in Sunday’s Nations League game against the Netherlands as a replacement for the suspended Roberto Martinez. It will be Henry’s first game in charge with Belgium. The former France striker returned to work with the Belgian national team last year after serving as an assistant coach from 2016-18. He has committed to a permanent assistant role with Belgium’s coaching staff until after this year’s World Cup.