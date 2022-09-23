Titans starting Daley at left tackle with Taylor Lewan out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will start Dennis Daley at left tackle Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders with three-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan ruled out. The Titans (0-2) also will be without starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and cornerback Ugo Amadi (ankle). Daley took over at left tackle after Lewan hurt his right knee on the first offensive play of their 41-7 loss in Buffalo on Monday night. The Titans traded with Carolina for Daley just before the start of this season for some much-needed depth. Daley has started 21 of the 36 games he’s played.

