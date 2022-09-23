Track body acts on suspected systematic cheating in results

GENEVA (AP) — The governing body of track and field has acted against suspected systematic cheating in results from qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics and age manipulation of athletes up to 20 years ago. World Athletics says seven of its national members agreed to be on a “manipulation watch list.” The countries on the list are Albania, Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Turkey, Uzbekistan. Results from lower-level meets in those countries will not now be accepted. It followed investigations of 17 suspicious results to get Olympic qualifying standards. Medalists from China and Saudi Arabia were stripped of results at world age-group championships from 2002 to 2005. They were overage and had falsified entries.

