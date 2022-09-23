Twins star OF Buxton done for season, set for knee surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is out for the season and is set to have surgery on his troublesome right knee. After Minnesota went 1-7 on its road trip and fell out of contention in the AL Central, the team made the decision to shut down Buxton for the year. Minnesota president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Buxton will have an arthroscopic “cleanup” surgery to alleviate some scar tissue and fraying. Buxton, who was an All-Star for the first time this season, has been out since Aug. 23 due to a right hip strain.

