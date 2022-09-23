US survives close matches to double lead in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The matches were close at the end. The outcome was not. Max Homa delivered two late birdies for another U.S. win. The Americans won another session at the Presidents Cup by a 4-1 margin. That makes the lead 8-2 going into the weekend. And it makes another U.S. victory in these one-sided matches start to look inevitable. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were on hand for the action. The lone International point came from two ties. It’s the second time on American soil they have a mathematical chance to end it on Saturday.

