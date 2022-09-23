Vatican cyclist spreading the pope’s message at worlds
By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A plain white helmet like the pope’s skullcap. The Holy See’s crossed keys seal stamped on his white and yellow jersey over his heart. Dutch-born cyclist Rien Schuurhuis will carry an enormous sense of duty when he races for the Vatican in Sunday’s road race at the cycling world championships in Wollongong, Australia. It marks a first in the city-state’s increasing use of sports as an instrument of dialogue, peace and solidarity. Schuurhuis previously raced on the UCI’s Continental Circuit. That is one level below the elite World Tour. He qualified for the Vatican team because he is married to Australia’s ambassador to the Holy See.