Abanikanda scores 4 TDs, No 24 Pitt beats Rhode Island 45-24

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tailback Israel Abanikanda rushed for four touchdowns and quarterback Kedon Slovis returned from injury to help No. 24 Pitt defeat Rhode Island 45-24. Abanikanda had 19 carries for 177 yards. That tied for second-most TDs in a game in program history and matched Darrin Hall’s four against North Carolina in 2017. Marquis DeShields scored a pair of touchdowns for Rhode Island, the alma mater of Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi. The Rams, playing their first-ever game against a ranked FBS opponent, trailed by 10 points at halftime before Pitt pulled away after the break.

