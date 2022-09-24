Alcantara strikes out 11, Marlins beat Nationals 4-1

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara struck out 11 in eight dominant innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 4-1. Bryan De La Cruz homered, doubled twice and singled for Miami. The 27-year-old Alcantara allowed Joey Meneses’ home run in the first and little else. In his 13th start of at least eight innings this season, the All-Star righty gave up three hits, walked one and hit a batter. Alcantara improved to 14-8. After striking out the side in a perfect eighth, Alcantara was lifted at 99 pitches. A few boos from the crowd of 16,099 were heard when Dylan Floro entered to pitch the ninth. Floro closed for his seventh save.

