AP source: Cavs, Wade agree to 3-year contract extension

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells AP that Cavaliers forward Dean Wade has agreed to terms on a three-year, $18.5 million contract extension with Cleveland. Wade, who will compete in training camp for a spot in Cleveland’s starting lineup, will receive $16.5 million guaranteed, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been signed. Wade was set to enter his final year under contract after the Cavs exercised his fourth-year team option in June. Last season, the 6-foot-9 Wade averaged 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 51 games before suffering a knee injury that kept him out of the final 15 games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.