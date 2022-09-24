AP source: Cavs, Wade agree to 3-year contract extension
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells AP that Cavaliers forward Dean Wade has agreed to terms on a three-year, $18.5 million contract extension with Cleveland. Wade, who will compete in training camp for a spot in Cleveland’s starting lineup, will receive $16.5 million guaranteed, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been signed. Wade was set to enter his final year under contract after the Cavs exercised his fourth-year team option in June. Last season, the 6-foot-9 Wade averaged 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 51 games before suffering a knee injury that kept him out of the final 15 games.