Astros rally past Orioles to give Baker milestone 100th win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run single to cap a ninth-inning uprising that carried the Houston Astros past the Baltimore Orioles 11-10, giving manager Dusty Baker his milestone 100th win of the season. Houston trailed 9-7 before mounting a four-run rally against Orioles closer Félix Bautista. Kyle Tucker tied it with a two-out RBI double and Gurriel followed with a single, the pivotal salvo in a see-saw duel Saturday night. On the brink of making up ground in the playoff hunt, the Orioles dropped four games behind Seattle in the chase for the third and final AL wild card. Baker became the fourth manager in major league history to have 100-win seasons in both leagues.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.