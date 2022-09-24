Báez eggs on White Sox fans after hitting homer, Tigers win

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez egged on Chicago fans after hitting a home run and the Detroit Tigers won 7-2, pushing the White Sox closer to elimination in the AL Central. Cleveland has a magic number of one to close out the White Sox to win the division. Before Chicago lost its fifth in a row, the team announced manager Tony La Russa will not return this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said. La Russa left the White Sox in late August to deal with a heart issue. Báez homered in the seventh. As he rounded the bases, Báez held his hand to his ear, stretched out his arms and made a chatter motion as fans booed him.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.