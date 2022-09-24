Barça defenders Koundé, Araújo injured on national duty

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says defenders Jules Koundé and Ronald Araújo are sidelined for an undetermined period after sustaining leg injuries while playing for their national teams. Koundé suffered a left hamstring injury while playing for France. Araújo damaged a tendon in his right thigh while playing for Uruguay. Barcelona has not said how long it expects both to be out. The two have been regular starters for coach Xavi Hernández. Over the next three weeks, Barcelona faces two Champions League group games against Inter Milan and a clásico against Real Madrid on Oct. 16.

