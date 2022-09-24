Barron, Davis help Weber State beat UC Davis 17-12

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Bronson Barron completed 20 of 30 passes for 201 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Josh Davis, and Davis added 100 yards rushing on 20 carries to help Weber State beat UC Davis 17-12. Davis caught a pass from Barron for a 16-yard touchdown late in the first quarter and Dontae McMillan capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive with a 6-yard TD run to make it 14-3 with 13:46 to play in the first half. C.J. Hutton, who finished with 10 receptions for 77 yards for UC Davis (1-3, 0-1), caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Miles Hastings to cap the scoring with 5:33 to go.

