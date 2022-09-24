Bridges’ OT fumble recovery seals Auburn’s win over Missouri
By JUSTIN FERGUSON
Associated Press
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Cayden Bridges’ recovered a fumble in the end zone to give Auburn a 17-14 overtime victory over Missouri in an SEC opener. Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat dropped the football before a potential game-winning touchdown, and Bridges landed on it to seal the victory for Auburn. Auburn kicker Anders Carlson hit a 39-yard field goal to give the hosts the lead in overtime. The two teams combined for 12 consecutive punts in the second half before Auburn running back Tank Bigsby was stopped on fourth-and-1 from the Missouri 30-yard line with 1:37 remaining. Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis missed a 26-yard field goal attempt at the end of regulation.