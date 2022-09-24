Clifford’s 4 TDs lead No. 14 Penn State past Chippewas
By TRAVIS JOHNSON
Associated Press
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford completed 22 of 34 passes for 217 yards with four total touchdowns and No. 14 Penn State beat Central Michigan 33-14. Tight end Brenton Strange caught two touchdowns, Mitchell Tinsley caught one, and Clifford and Kaytron Allen added touchdown runs for the Nittany Lions. Penn State forced four turnovers and remained undefeated. Clifford completed 22 of 34 passes for 217 yards with three touchdowns. He ran for 23 yards and another score. Clifford marched his offense down the field and hit Tinsley over the middle from 5 yards out to start the scoring.