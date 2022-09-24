Darvish earns 16th win, Padres gain ground in wild-card race

DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer to earn his career-high-tying 16th win and the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run singles as part of a six-run seventh that turned a 3-2 game into a rout. The Padres moved a half-game ahead of Philadelphia. Darvish struck out eight over six efficient innings to match his win total he set as a rookie with Texas in 2012. The reigning NL player of the week saw his stretch of 16 straight scoreless innings come to an end on his fourth pitch of the game, when Ryan McMahon lined a split-finger over the fence in right.

