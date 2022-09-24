Federer Laver Cup fill-in, Berrettini, beats Auger-Aliassime

LONDON (AP) — Filling in for the retired Roger Federer at the Laver Cup, 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini put Team Europe back in front by edging Team World’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (11), 4-6, 10-7. Berrettini received coaching advice from Federer during the match on Day 2 of the three-day team event. Federer closed his career on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s last match came in doubles alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal. Berrettini is a 26-year-old from Italy who was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year. Nadal also withdrew from the Laver Cup and was replaced in singles Saturday by Cam Norrie.

